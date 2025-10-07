Syrian army and SDF reach ceasefire deal in Aleppo city following clashes

The Syrian army and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reached a ceasefire deal in two districts of Aleppo city, Syria's state news agency SANA reported on Tuesday, following a spike in tensions between the two sides.



The Syrian army had redeployed along several frontlines with the Kurdish-led group in northeast Syria, the Defense Ministry said on Monday, saying the move was not a prelude to military action but to prevent repeated attacks and attempts by the SDF to seize territory.



Recent clashes between the two sides have cast a shadow over a landmark deal signed in March between the Kurdish-led SDF and Syria's new Islamist-led government to integrate the SDF into state institutions.







