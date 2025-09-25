Houthi media report Israeli strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital

25-09-2025 | 09:29
Houthi media report Israeli strikes on Yemen&#39;s rebel-held capital
Houthi media report Israeli strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital

Israel carried out air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa on Thursday, according to Houthi media, with an AFP correspondent in the city reporting the sound of explosions.

"Israeli aggression targets the capital Sanaa," said the rebels' Al-Masirah television channel.

The attack came just as the station announced that rebel leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi's weekly televised speech was due to go on air.

