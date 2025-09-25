News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Houthi media report Israeli strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital
Middle East News
25-09-2025 | 09:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Houthi media report Israeli strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital
Israel carried out air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa on Thursday, according to Houthi media, with an AFP correspondent in the city reporting the sound of explosions.
"Israeli aggression targets the capital Sanaa," said the rebels' Al-Masirah television channel.
The attack came just as the station announced that rebel leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi's weekly televised speech was due to go on air.
AFP
Middle East News
media
report
Israeli
strikes
Yemen's
rebel-held
capital
Next
French jihadist Adrien Guihal to be tried in Iraq: Source close to probe
Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:53
Israel Defense Minister says army struck Houthi targets in Yemen's rebel-held capital
Middle East News
09:53
Israel Defense Minister says army struck Houthi targets in Yemen's rebel-held capital
0
Middle East News
2025-09-10
Houthi media says Israel struck rebel-held Yemen capital
Middle East News
2025-09-10
Houthi media says Israel struck rebel-held Yemen capital
0
Middle East News
2025-08-24
Israeli strikes in Yemen's capital kill two: Houthis
Middle East News
2025-08-24
Israeli strikes in Yemen's capital kill two: Houthis
0
Middle East News
2025-08-30
Head of Yemen's Houthi government, some ministers killed in Israeli strike
Middle East News
2025-08-30
Head of Yemen's Houthi government, some ministers killed in Israeli strike
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:26
Iran's vice president says it won't waver from its nuclear program
Middle East News
11:26
Iran's vice president says it won't waver from its nuclear program
0
Middle East News
11:18
Yemen's Houthis say Israeli strikes kill two, wound 48
Middle East News
11:18
Yemen's Houthis say Israeli strikes kill two, wound 48
0
Middle East News
10:19
Palestinian President Abbas affirms readiness to work with Trump and others to implement Gaza peace plan
Middle East News
10:19
Palestinian President Abbas affirms readiness to work with Trump and others to implement Gaza peace plan
0
Middle East News
10:14
Syrian Kurdish forces say five members killed in IS attack
Middle East News
10:14
Syrian Kurdish forces say five members killed in IS attack
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-16
Israeli military strikes Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah
Middle East News
2025-09-16
Israeli military strikes Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah
0
World News
2025-05-27
Putin and Turkish foreign minister discuss Ukraine peace efforts
World News
2025-05-27
Putin and Turkish foreign minister discuss Ukraine peace efforts
0
World News
09:24
Russian officials should end war or find 'bomb shelters': Zelensky
World News
09:24
Russian officials should end war or find 'bomb shelters': Zelensky
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-09
Netanyahu says meeting with Trump focused on efforts to free hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-09
Netanyahu says meeting with Trump focused on efforts to free hostages
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03
Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03
Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM
2
Lebanon News
07:14
No pledge to halt Raoucheh Rock display, Hezbollah says
Lebanon News
07:14
No pledge to halt Raoucheh Rock display, Hezbollah says
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Inside Lebanon’s shadow economy: The Captagon trade and its toll
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Inside Lebanon’s shadow economy: The Captagon trade and its toll
4
Lebanon News
03:05
Barrack says Washington supports Lebanon’s rebuilding efforts, peace push
Lebanon News
03:05
Barrack says Washington supports Lebanon’s rebuilding efforts, peace push
5
Lebanon News
15:23
Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
15:23
Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns
7
Middle East News
15:27
Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection
Middle East News
15:27
Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection
8
Middle East News
06:49
Israel's Channel 12 says car explodes in Tel Aviv, injuries reported
Middle East News
06:49
Israel's Channel 12 says car explodes in Tel Aviv, injuries reported
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More