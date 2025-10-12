Trump, Sisi to chair Gaza peace summit in Egypt

Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-10-2025 | 06:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump, Sisi to chair Gaza peace summit in Egypt
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump, Sisi to chair Gaza peace summit in Egypt

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will on Monday chair a Gaza peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, also attended by world leaders, including the U.N. chief.

The gathering in the Red Sea resort town will bring together "leaders from more than 20 countries,” Sisi's office said.

It will aim "to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and usher in a new era of regional security and stability.”

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he will attend, as will Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, and Pedro Sanchez of Spain.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also travel to Sharm el-Sheikh, according to their offices.

The European Council will be represented by its president, Antonio Costa, a spokesperson said.

"The plan offers a real chance to build a just and sustainable peace, and the EU is fully committed to supporting these efforts and contributing to its implementation," the spokesperson added.

Jordan's King Abdullah II is also expected to attend, according to state media.

There was no immediate word on whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would participate, while Hamas has said it will not take part.

Hossam Badran, a Hamas political bureau member, told AFP in an interview that the Palestinian militant group "will not be involved."

Hamas "acted principally through... Qatari and Egyptian mediators" during previous talks on Gaza, he said.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Donald Trump

Egypt

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Gaza

Peace

Summit

Sharm el-Sheikh

LBCI Next
Netanyahu says Israel ready for 'immediate' reception of hostages
German Chancellor to attend Sharm el-Sheikh peace summit on Monday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09

Egypt's Sisi tells Trump in phone call he 'deserves Nobel Peace Prize'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:38

Jordan king to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt: State TV

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06

Egypt's Sisi praises Trump Gaza plan ahead of indirect Hamas-Israel talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:43

European Council President to attend peace summit in Egypt

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05

No Israeli officials will attend Egypt peace summit: PM office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:58

Israel expects Gaza hostages to be freed early Monday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:10

Netanyahu says Israel ready for 'immediate' reception of hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:54

German Chancellor to attend Sharm el-Sheikh peace summit on Monday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:10

Beijing blames US for raising trade tensions, defends rare earth curbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-25

No pledge to halt Raoucheh Rock display, Hezbollah says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06

Hamas, Israel delegates arrive in Sharm El-Sheikh for Gaza talks: airport official

LBCI
World News
07:45

Kremlin warns the West over 'dramatic' escalation moment in Ukraine war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:39

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member rebuilding military infrastructure in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03

Hamas will not govern post-war Gaza: Hamas source close to negotiating committee

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

UN peacekeeper injured after Israeli army operation in Kfarkela, Adraee says

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Bassil: FPM rejects any infringement on powers of both the President and the PM

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:38

Hamas to miss Gaza peace deal formal signing: Official to AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More