Trump, Sisi to chair Gaza peace summit in Egypt

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will on Monday chair a Gaza peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, also attended by world leaders, including the U.N. chief.



The gathering in the Red Sea resort town will bring together "leaders from more than 20 countries,” Sisi's office said.



It will aim "to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and usher in a new era of regional security and stability.”



U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he will attend, as will Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, and Pedro Sanchez of Spain.



French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also travel to Sharm el-Sheikh, according to their offices.



The European Council will be represented by its president, Antonio Costa, a spokesperson said.



"The plan offers a real chance to build a just and sustainable peace, and the EU is fully committed to supporting these efforts and contributing to its implementation," the spokesperson added.



Jordan's King Abdullah II is also expected to attend, according to state media.



There was no immediate word on whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would participate, while Hamas has said it will not take part.



Hossam Badran, a Hamas political bureau member, told AFP in an interview that the Palestinian militant group "will not be involved."



Hamas "acted principally through... Qatari and Egyptian mediators" during previous talks on Gaza, he said.



AFP