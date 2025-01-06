Israel military says three projectiles fired from north Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-06 | 05:07
High views
Israel military says three projectiles fired from north Gaza
0min
Israel military says three projectiles fired from north Gaza

The Israeli military said it identified three projectiles fired from the northern Gaza Strip that crossed into Israel on Monday, the latest in a series of launches from the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

"One projectile was intercepted by the IAF (air force), one fell in Sderot and another fell in an open area. No injuries were reported," the military said in a statement.

