Israel military says three projectiles fired from north Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-06 | 05:07
Israel military says three projectiles fired from north Gaza
The Israeli military said it identified three projectiles fired from the northern Gaza Strip that crossed into Israel on Monday, the latest in a series of launches from the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.
"One projectile was intercepted by the IAF (air force), one fell in Sderot and another fell in an open area. No injuries were reported," the military said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Military
Attack
Gaza
Blinken aims to cross finish line on Gaza deal
Gaza rescuers report 23 killed in Israeli strikes
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
