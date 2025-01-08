UNRWA says plan to stay in Gaza as long as possible: Axios

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-08 | 06:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UNRWA says plan to stay in Gaza as long as possible: Axios
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UNRWA says plan to stay in Gaza as long as possible: Axios

Axios reported that the Director of Communications at UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, stated that the agency plans to remain in Gaza and continue operations for as long as possible until they lose the ability to do so.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UNRWA

Gaza

Plan

LBCI Next
Israeli Defense Minister warns of growing threats to West Bank residents
Palestinian official says Israel strike kills two children in West Bank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01

UNRWA chief says pausing aid delivery through key Gaza-Israel crossing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-18

'No plan B' to aid Palestinian refugees: UNRWA chief

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-18

UNRWA says large Gaza food convoy violently looted

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-04

UNRWA says Israel ban likely to cause 'collapse' of Gaza aid work

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:16

Israeli Defense Minister warns of growing threats to West Bank residents

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36

Palestinian official says Israel strike kills two children in West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:08

Health ministry in Gaza says 51 killed in 24 hours

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:25

UAE, Israeli foreign ministers meet to discuss Gaza humanitarian crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Three massacres in Bekaa Valley leave approximately 26 killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-04

Hezbollah claims rocket strike on northern Haifa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

UNIFIL welcomes ceasefire, urges full implementation of Resolution 1701 - Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

LBCI correspondent in Haifa: Explosions heard in Upper Galilee linked to Israeli army's operations in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

In numbers: Can General Joseph Aoun surmount the 86-vote barrier on Thursday's presidential session?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

Lebanese Cabinet decides to deport Egyptian activist Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi to UAE

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel bolsters operations in Lebanon as full withdrawal remains unclear amid US transition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:08

The Quintet Committee's involvement in Lebanon's elections: The rescue plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Speaker Berri to keep presidential election session open on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

MP Elias Hankash tells LBCI: International support for General Joseph Aoun reflects trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

National Moderation Bloc backs General Joseph Aoun for Lebanon's presidency, urges consensus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More