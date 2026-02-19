UN says Israeli actions raising 'ethnic cleansing' fears in West Bank, Gaza

19-02-2026 | 03:07
UN says Israeli actions raising &#39;ethnic cleansing&#39; fears in West Bank, Gaza
UN says Israeli actions raising 'ethnic cleansing' fears in West Bank, Gaza

Israel's increased attacks and forcible transfers of Palestinian civilians "raise concerns over ethnic cleansing" in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, the United Nations said Thursday.

"Intensified attacks, the methodical destruction of entire neighbourhoods and the denial of humanitarian assistance appeared to aim at a permanent demographic shift in Gaza", the U.N. human rights office said in a report.

"This, together with forcible transfers, which appear to aim at a permanent displacement, raises concerns over ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank."

AFP

