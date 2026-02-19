News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's Netanyahu says no reconstruction of Gaza before demilitarization
Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-02-2026 | 09:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's Netanyahu says no reconstruction of Gaza before demilitarization
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday there would be no reconstruction of war-shattered Gaza before the disarmament of Hamas, as the "Board of Peace" convened for its inaugural meeting in Washington.
"We agreed with our ally the U.S. there will be no reconstruction of Gaza before the demilitarization of Gaza," Netanyahu said during a televised speech at a military ceremony.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Netanyahu
Reconstruction
Gaza
Demilitarization
UN says Israeli actions raising 'ethnic cleansing' fears in West Bank, Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-14
US says Gaza 'Phase Two' beginning with goal of Hamas demilitarization
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-14
US says Gaza 'Phase Two' beginning with goal of Hamas demilitarization
0
Middle East News
2025-12-14
Netanyahu says Australia 'poured oil on fire of antisemitism' before Sydney attack
Middle East News
2025-12-14
Netanyahu says Australia 'poured oil on fire of antisemitism' before Sydney attack
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-09
Hamas official says no Gaza truce second phase while Israel 'continues violations'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-09
Hamas official says no Gaza truce second phase while Israel 'continues violations'
0
Middle East News
2025-11-30
Israel's Netanyahu, seeking pardon, says corruption trial 'tearing us apart'
Middle East News
2025-11-30
Israel's Netanyahu, seeking pardon, says corruption trial 'tearing us apart'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:07
UN says Israeli actions raising 'ethnic cleansing' fears in West Bank, Gaza
Middle East News
03:07
UN says Israeli actions raising 'ethnic cleansing' fears in West Bank, Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-18
From Gaza to Iran: Israel flags regional threats as Board of Peace convenes
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-18
From Gaza to Iran: Israel flags regional threats as Board of Peace convenes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-18
Ramadan begins in Gaza amid ruins of shattered mosques
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-18
Ramadan begins in Gaza amid ruins of shattered mosques
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-17
Hamas says Trump's 'Board of Peace' must compel Israel to stop Gaza truce violations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-17
Hamas says Trump's 'Board of Peace' must compel Israel to stop Gaza truce violations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:41
Israel's Netanyahu says no reconstruction of Gaza before demilitarization
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:41
Israel's Netanyahu says no reconstruction of Gaza before demilitarization
0
World News
2025-11-05
IAEA says Iran must 'seriously improve' nuclear cooperation: Report
World News
2025-11-05
IAEA says Iran must 'seriously improve' nuclear cooperation: Report
0
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanon’s State Security uncovers $500,000 port fee evasion at Tripoli port
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanon’s State Security uncovers $500,000 port fee evasion at Tripoli port
0
Middle East News
10:01
Iran will face response it 'cannot imagine' if it attacks Israel: Netanyahu
Middle East News
10:01
Iran will face response it 'cannot imagine' if it attacks Israel: Netanyahu
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanon’s State Security uncovers $500,000 port fee evasion at Tripoli port
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanon’s State Security uncovers $500,000 port fee evasion at Tripoli port
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
As regional powers spend billions, can Lebanon define its defense strategy?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
As regional powers spend billions, can Lebanon define its defense strategy?
3
Middle East News
15:15
Iran issues NOTAM over planned rocket launches on Thursday, US FAA says
Middle East News
15:15
Iran issues NOTAM over planned rocket launches on Thursday, US FAA says
4
World News
05:35
UK police arrest ex-prince Andrew on suspicion of misconduct
World News
05:35
UK police arrest ex-prince Andrew on suspicion of misconduct
5
World News
15:29
US withdrawing all forces from Syria, WSJ reports
World News
15:29
US withdrawing all forces from Syria, WSJ reports
6
World News
14:00
Trump warns Britain not to 'give away' base as US mulls Iran attack
World News
14:00
Trump warns Britain not to 'give away' base as US mulls Iran attack
7
World News
04:54
All Polish citizens in Iran 'must leave immediately:’ PM
World News
04:54
All Polish citizens in Iran 'must leave immediately:’ PM
8
Middle East News
15:24
Israel conducting 'gradual de facto annexation' of W.Bank: UN official
Middle East News
15:24
Israel conducting 'gradual de facto annexation' of W.Bank: UN official
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More