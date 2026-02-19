Israel's Netanyahu says no reconstruction of Gaza before demilitarization

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-02-2026 | 09:41
High views
Israel's Netanyahu says no reconstruction of Gaza before demilitarization
0min
Israel's Netanyahu says no reconstruction of Gaza before demilitarization

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday there would be no reconstruction of war-shattered Gaza before the disarmament of Hamas, as the "Board of Peace" convened for its inaugural meeting in Washington.

"We agreed with our ally the U.S. there will be no reconstruction of Gaza before the demilitarization of Gaza," Netanyahu said during a televised speech at a military ceremony.



