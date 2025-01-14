'Final round' of Gaza talks to start Tuesday in Qatar: Source tells AFP

A "final round" of Gaza truce talks is due to start Tuesday in Qatar, said a source briefed on the negotiations aimed at ending the Israel-Hamas war after more than 15 months.



"A final round of talks is expected to take place today in Doha," the source told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that Tuesday's meetings "are aimed at finalizing the remaining details of the deal" with the heads of Israel's intelligence agencies, the Middle East envoys for the incoming and outgoing U.S. administrations and Qatar's prime minister present.



Mediators are to meet separately with Hamas officials, the source said.



AFP