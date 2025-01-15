Biden and El Sisi agree to continue coordination amid Gaza agreement talks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15 | 00:20
High views
Biden and El Sisi agree to continue coordination amid Gaza agreement talks
Biden and El Sisi agree to continue coordination amid Gaza agreement talks

The White House stated that U.S. President Joe Biden and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, discussed negotiations regarding a ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages in Gaza on Tuesday, agreeing to maintain close coordination in the coming hours.

