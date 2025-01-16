LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh reported on Thursday that the ongoing prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas includes five of the six detainees who escaped from Israel's Gilboa Prison in the 2021 "Operation Freedom Tunnel."However, Zakaria Zubeidi is not among them.Shehadeh added that Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, serving five life sentences in Israel, is set to be released as part of the third phase of the Israel-Hamas prisoner swap deal.His release will occur after the Israeli soldiers are freed, and he will reportedly be exiled directly to Qatar.