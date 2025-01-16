Russia says hopes Gaza ceasefire will 'stabilize' situation

Russia said Thursday that it hoped a ceasefire in Gaza would lead to "long-term stabilization" and create the conditions for a "comprehensive political settlement" between Israel and the Palestinians.



Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters the deal was an "important practical step towards the long-term stabilization in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation," and that it could be the basis for "the establishment of a process of comprehensive political settlement of the Palestinian problem."





AFP