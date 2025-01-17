G7 calls on parties to work towards "full implementation" of Gaza ceasefire

2025-01-17 | 01:13
G7 calls on parties to work towards &quot;full implementation&quot; of Gaza ceasefire
G7 calls on parties to work towards "full implementation" of Gaza ceasefire

On Thursday, G7 leaders described the agreement on the Gaza ceasefire as a "significant development," urging both Hamas and Israel to work towards its "full implementation."

In a statement, the leaders emphasized, "We immediately urge all parties to engage constructively on the next stages of the agreement to ensure its full implementation and to bring an end to hostilities once and for all."

Before taking effect, the Israeli security cabinet must approve the ceasefire agreement, which includes the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian detainees. The terms for a permanent end to the conflict will be negotiated afterward.

The G7 also reiterated its support for Israel's security and urged "Iran and its proxies to cease any new attacks on Israel."

