U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday the ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas would have never been reached without pressure from him and his incoming administration.

The agreement, which would exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, awaits approval by Israel's security cabinet before taking effect, after which the terms of a permanent end to the war would be negotiated.



Four days away from being inaugurated for a second term, Trump told the Dan Bongino Show that negotiations would have never been finalized without pressure from his team, including Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.



"If we weren't involved in this deal, the deal would've never happened," Trump said.



"We changed the course of it, and we changed it fast, and frankly, it better be done before I take the oath of office," he added.



