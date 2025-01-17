News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump says ceasefire 'would've never happened' without his team
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-17 | 01:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says ceasefire 'would've never happened' without his team
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday the ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas would have never been reached without pressure from him and his incoming administration.
The agreement, which would exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, awaits approval by Israel's security cabinet before taking effect, after which the terms of a permanent end to the war would be negotiated.
Four days away from being inaugurated for a second term, Trump told the Dan Bongino Show that negotiations would have never been finalized without pressure from his team, including Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.
"If we weren't involved in this deal, the deal would've never happened," Trump said.
"We changed the course of it, and we changed it fast, and frankly, it better be done before I take the oath of office," he added.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Donald Trump
Team
Ceasefire
Gaza
G7 calls on parties to work towards "full implementation" of Gaza ceasefire
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-16
Biden-Trump teamwork advanced Gaza ceasefire, says outgoing US ambassador to Israel
Middle East News
2025-01-16
Biden-Trump teamwork advanced Gaza ceasefire, says outgoing US ambassador to Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:13
G7 calls on parties to work towards "full implementation" of Gaza ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:13
G7 calls on parties to work towards "full implementation" of Gaza ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39
Gaza ceasefire may be delayed, Israeli officials to meet in Cairo for coordination: LBCI correspondent in Haifa Amal Shehadeh reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39
Gaza ceasefire may be delayed, Israeli officials to meet in Cairo for coordination: LBCI correspondent in Haifa Amal Shehadeh reports
0
Middle East News
13:59
Yemen's Houthis to persist attacks if Gaza ceasefire breached
Middle East News
13:59
Yemen's Houthis to persist attacks if Gaza ceasefire breached
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:13
G7 calls on parties to work towards "full implementation" of Gaza ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:13
G7 calls on parties to work towards "full implementation" of Gaza ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:46
Israel agrees to hostage deal, government to meet on Friday: Israeli media reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:46
Israel agrees to hostage deal, government to meet on Friday: Israeli media reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:57
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to resign from Netanyahu's government over Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:57
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to resign from Netanyahu's government over Gaza deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39
Gaza ceasefire may be delayed, Israeli officials to meet in Cairo for coordination: LBCI correspondent in Haifa Amal Shehadeh reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39
Gaza ceasefire may be delayed, Israeli officials to meet in Cairo for coordination: LBCI correspondent in Haifa Amal Shehadeh reports
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope
0
Lebanon News
00:20
UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrives in Beirut to congratulate Lebanon’s newly elected President
Lebanon News
00:20
UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrives in Beirut to congratulate Lebanon’s newly elected President
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-11
UAE president announces resumption of Beirut embassy operations in call with Joseph Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-01-11
UAE president announces resumption of Beirut embassy operations in call with Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
03:19
UN Secretary-General Guterres visits UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:19
UN Secretary-General Guterres visits UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:10
Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees
Lebanon News
11:10
Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees
2
Lebanon News
15:43
'Don’t waste this chance, for God's sake,' former Saudi ambassador warns on LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43
'Don’t waste this chance, for God's sake,' former Saudi ambassador warns on LBCI
3
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope
5
Lebanon News
09:06
Acting BDL governor Mansouri highlights economic progress, depositors' account plan, and call for government action
Lebanon News
09:06
Acting BDL governor Mansouri highlights economic progress, depositors' account plan, and call for government action
6
Lebanon News
08:30
Lebanon’s parliament sees resumed consultations as PM-designate Salam seeks political unity
Lebanon News
08:30
Lebanon’s parliament sees resumed consultations as PM-designate Salam seeks political unity
7
Lebanon News
09:36
Nizar Zakka from Baabda Palace: Austin Tice's mother and I will depart for Syria to meet with leadership for information
Lebanon News
09:36
Nizar Zakka from Baabda Palace: Austin Tice's mother and I will depart for Syria to meet with leadership for information
8
Lebanon News
00:22
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Beirut amid key political developments in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:22
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Beirut amid key political developments in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More