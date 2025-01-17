Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-17 | 08:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

The Israeli security cabinet approved a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal on Friday, recommending that the wider government give its final green light, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"After reviewing all the political, security and humanitarian aspects, and understanding that the proposed deal supports achieving the objectives of the war, (the security cabinet) has recommended that the government approve the proposed framework," the office said in a statement. The full cabinet will convene later Friday to decide on the deal.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Security

Cabinet

Gaza

Deal

PM

Office

Netanyahu

LBCI Next
Israel agrees to hostage deal, government to meet on Friday: Israeli media reports
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to resign from Netanyahu's government over Gaza deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:38

Israel security cabinet begins meeting to vote on Gaza deal: Israeli official

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-14

Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to quit Netanyahu cabinet over Gaza deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-12

Netanyahu updates Biden on 'progress' in Gaza hostage deal talks: PM office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:57

Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to resign from Netanyahu's government over Gaza deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:57

Putin says hopes Gaza ceasefire leads to 'long-term stabilization'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:27

EU's Kallas says talks under way to revive Rafah border mission

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:09

ICC prosecutor sees 'no real effort' by Israel to probe alleged Gaza war crimes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41

Netanyahu says Israel received assurances from Biden and Trump to resume fighting if Hamas rejects security demands

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-14

UK to sign crucial minerals partnership with Saudi Arabia

LBCI
World News
2025-01-14

More than one million people internally displaced in Haiti: UN

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-09

Gaza health ministry says war deaths top 46,000

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43

'Don’t waste this chance, for God's sake,' former Saudi ambassador warns on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:22

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Beirut amid key political developments in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Syrian Interior Ministry foils weapon smuggling attempt to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

French President Macron stops for coffee in Gemmayzeh during Beirut visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Macron to President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace: France will mobilize the international community to assist Lebanon across all sectors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A shift from traditional models: PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins journey to form Lebanon's new government

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More