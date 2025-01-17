Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

The Israeli security cabinet approved a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal on Friday, recommending that the wider government give its final green light, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.



"After reviewing all the political, security and humanitarian aspects, and understanding that the proposed deal supports achieving the objectives of the war, (the security cabinet) has recommended that the government approve the proposed framework," the office said in a statement. The full cabinet will convene later Friday to decide on the deal.





AFP