Japan's PM says no plan to renegotiate $550 billion investment package with US
World News
01-11-2025 | 06:40
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Saturday that she had no plans to renegotiate a $550 billion investment package deal reached with the United States.
"I believe that even if the prime minister changes, promises made between governments should not be altered," Takaichi told reporters at the end of a week of diplomatic events including a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Takaichi declined to comment on a trade deal that South Korea had inked with the United States, as details of the deal have not been disclosed yet.
Reuters
