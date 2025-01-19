Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's party announced on Sunday it was leaving the country's ruling coalition in protest at what it called a "scandalous" ceasefire agreement in Gaza.



In a statement, Jewish Power called the ceasefire deal a "capitulation to Hamas" and denounced what it called the "release of hundreds of murderers" and the "renouncing of the (Israeli military's) achievements in the war" in Gaza.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu retains a slim majority in the Israeli parliament despite their resignation.



AFP