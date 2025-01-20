Qatar says 12.5 mln liters of fuel to be delivered to Gaza over 10 days

Qatar announced on Monday that 12.5 million liters of fuel would be delivered to the Gaza Strip over the first ten days of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.



"Qatar launched a land corridor to provide Gaza with 12.5 million liters of fuel during the first ten days of the ceasefire" that came into effect on Sunday, the Qatari foreign ministry said, adding that the energy-rich Gulf country sent 25 fuel trucks to the Palestinian territory on Monday.







AFP