Trump's envoy says will participate in inspections related to Gaza agreement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-22 | 10:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump&#39;s envoy says will participate in inspections related to Gaza agreement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump's envoy says will participate in inspections related to Gaza agreement

Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, said on Wednesday that he will visit the region to join what he described as an inspection team deployed in and along the Gaza Strip to ensure compliance with the ceasefire agreement.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Donald Trump

Envoy

Middle East

Ceasefire

Gaza

Inspection

LBCI Next
Yemen's Houthis say freed detained ship's crew after Gaza truce
Open fronts in Lebanon and Gaza: Israel launches new operation 'Iron Wall' in West Bank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-09

Trump's Middle East envoy hopes for hostage release in Gaza before inauguration

LBCI
World News
2024-11-25

US envoy McGurk heading to Saudi Arabia to discuss Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-10

Ceasefire deals in Lebanon and Gaza: Israeli envoy seeks US, Russian support for Lebanon peace effort

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-21

Qatar says 'confident' in deal for ceasefire in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:55

France expresses concern over Israeli military operation in Jenin

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:11

Economy Minister says Israel seeks peace in Gaza but hesitates on funding reconstruction

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

Yemen's Houthis say freed detained ship's crew after Gaza truce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-21

Open fronts in Lebanon and Gaza: Israel launches new operation 'Iron Wall' in West Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-20

MP Mark Daou to LBCI: Public pressure played major role in appointing the prime minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

Quintet Committee's Ambassadors meet: Support for presidency and oppose conditions on PM-designate Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

French Ambassador visits Lebanese Civil Defense, pledges continued support

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:44

Masked gunmen kill Hezbollah official in Machgharah, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Israeli army prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon, awaits political directives: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Lebanese Army completes deployment south of Litani and expands presence in eastern sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Lebanese government formation delayed as discussions continue ahead of ceasefire deadline

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Lebanese army to redeploy and reinforce presence in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanon's President Aoun stresses importance of forming government for reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Israeli drone strike hits Wadi Khansa-Majidiye area in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Former PM Hassan Diab calls for cooperation to form problem-solving government

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More