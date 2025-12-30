Kremlin declines to provide proof of alleged drone attack on Putin home

The Kremlin said Tuesday it would not provide evidence for an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on one of Vladimir Putin's residences, as the drones were all shot down and Russia's military typically handles such inquiries.



"I don't think there should be any evidence if such a massive drone attack is being carried out, which, thanks to the well-coordinated work of the air defense system, was shot down," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in a call.



Peskov also said Russia would "toughen" its negotiating stance in talks on ending the Ukraine war following the alleged attack, which Kyiv denies.







AFP