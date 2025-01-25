The Israeli military has "deep concerns" for the "fate" of the two remaining child hostages in Gaza, spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement on Saturday.



Israel "insists on the return" of Kfir and Ariel Bibas, Hagari said, adding, "We are deeply concerned for their fate" and their mother, whose deaths Hamas had announced more than a year ago but Israeli authorities have not confirmed.



AFP