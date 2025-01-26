UNRWA says Israel orders it to stop East Jerusalem operations this week

The United Nation's Palestinian refugee agency said on Sunday it had been ordered by Israel to vacate premises and cease all of its operations in occupied East Jerusalem by Thursday.



Israeli lawmakers in October passed a law banning UNRWA from the country and also prohibiting Israeli authorities for having contact with the agency, although there exceptions can be made.



Most of the international community, including the U.N., considers East Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza, to be territory occupied by Israel. However, the Israeli government considers all of Jerusalem to be part of the country.



UNRWA said the order to cease operations was contradictory to Israel's international obligations as a U.N. member state.



"United Nations premises are inviolable and enjoy privileges and immunities under the United Nations Charter" and Israel was obliged to respect U.N. "privileges and immunities," it said.







Reuters