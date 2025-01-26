News
Gaza officials say tens of thousands blocked from reaching north at Israeli barrier
Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-01-2025 | 06:11
Gaza officials say tens of thousands blocked from reaching north at Israeli barrier
Gaza's civil defense agency said tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians were being blocked from returning to the north of the territory on Sunday at an Israeli military barrier.
"Tens of thousands of displaced people are waiting near the Netzarim Corridor to return to the northern Gaza Strip," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP, with Israel refusing to allow them through in a dispute over a hostage release. AFP journalists in the area saw huge crowds of Gazans gathered on a coastal road near the barrier waiting to get through.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Civilians
Israel
Military
Barrier
UNRWA says Israel orders it to stop East Jerusalem operations this week
Previous
