Gaza officials say tens of thousands blocked from reaching north at Israeli barrier

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-01-2025 | 06:11
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Gaza officials say tens of thousands blocked from reaching north at Israeli barrier
0min
Gaza officials say tens of thousands blocked from reaching north at Israeli barrier

Gaza's civil defense agency said tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians were being blocked from returning to the north of the territory on Sunday at an Israeli military barrier.

"Tens of thousands of displaced people are waiting near the Netzarim Corridor to return to the northern Gaza Strip," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP, with Israel refusing to allow them through in a dispute over a hostage release. AFP journalists in the area saw huge crowds of Gazans gathered on a coastal road near the barrier waiting to get through.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Civilians

Israel

Military

Barrier

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
