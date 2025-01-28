France says any forced displacement of Gazans would be 'unacceptable'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-01-2025 | 08:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France says any forced displacement of Gazans would be &#39;unacceptable&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France says any forced displacement of Gazans would be 'unacceptable'

France on Tuesday said any forced displacement of Gazans would be "unacceptable" after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed moving them to Egypt and Jordan.

"Any forced displacement of the population in Gaza would be unacceptable," a French foreign ministry spokesman said when asked about Trump's comments.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

France

Displacement

Gaza

United States

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
Qatar reiterates support for two-state solution after Trump calls for moving Gazans
Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage to be freed Thursday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-27

Hamas says return of Gazans to north victory against displacement 'plans'

LBCI
World News
2025-01-15

France's Macron says Gaza deal must be followed by 'political solution'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-29

France's Macron highlights Gaza's catastrophic situation, urges action on Lebanon's presidency

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-04

Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:25

UNRWA says banning the agency in Israel would be 'catastrophic'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07

US 'supports' Israel's push to cut contact with UNRWA: Envoy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20

Palestinians return to Gaza City as mediators look ahead to next stage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:45

Qatar reiterates support for two-state solution after Trump calls for moving Gazans

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Lebanon's Syndicate Press expresses solidarity with LBCI journalists, condemns threat to press freedom

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-24

Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

PM-designate Nawaf Salam denies government formation rumors, affirms commitment to reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Israeli airstrike hits Nabatieh in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Khalaf Al Habtoor halts investment plans in Lebanon, citing security and stability issues

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Lebanon's information minister condemns attack on LBCI's crew

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

PM-designate Nawaf Salam denies government formation rumors, affirms commitment to reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More