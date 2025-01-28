News
France says any forced displacement of Gazans would be 'unacceptable'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-01-2025
France says any forced displacement of Gazans would be 'unacceptable'
France on Tuesday said any forced displacement of Gazans would be "unacceptable" after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed moving them to Egypt and Jordan.
"Any forced displacement of the population in Gaza would be unacceptable," a French foreign ministry spokesman said when asked about Trump's comments.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
France
Displacement
Gaza
United States
Donald Trump
Qatar reiterates support for two-state solution after Trump calls for moving Gazans
Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage to be freed Thursday
