More than 376,000 return to north Gaza since Monday, UN says
28-01-2025 | 15:27
More than 376,000 return to north Gaza since Monday, UN says
More than 376,000 Palestinians displaced by the war between Israel and Hamas have returned to northern Gaza, the U.N.'s humanitarian body OCHA said Tuesday.
"Over 376,000 people are estimated to have returned to their places of origin in northern Gaza, following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the two main roads along the Netzarim corridor" that leads into the north, OCHA said in a humanitarian update.
AFP
0
0
