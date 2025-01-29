News
Israeli troops to remain in Jenin refugee camp, Defense Minister says
29-01-2025 | 13:56
Israeli troops to remain in Jenin refugee camp, Defense Minister says
Israeli troops will remain in the Palestinians' Jenin refugee camp once the large-scale raid they launched last week is complete, Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday as a crackdown in the occupied West Bank extended into a second week.
Hundreds of Israeli troops backed by helicopters, drones, and armored vehicles have been fighting sporadic gunbattle with Palestinian militants while carrying out searches in the streets and alleyways for weapons and equipment.
"The Jenin refugee camp will not be what it was," Katz said during a visit to the refugee camp. "After the operation is completed, Israeli forces will remain in the camp to ensure that terrorism does not return."
He did not give details and a military spokesperson declined to comment.
Reuters
