EU announces resumption of Rafah border monitoring mission between Gaza and Egypt

Israel-Gaza War Updates
31-01-2025 | 05:32
EU announces resumption of Rafah border monitoring mission between Gaza and Egypt
EU announces resumption of Rafah border monitoring mission between Gaza and Egypt

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced on Friday that the bloc has resumed its civilian mission to monitor the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

She stated on X, "Europe is here to help: the EU’s civilian border mission deploys today to the Rafah Crossing at the request of the Palestinians and the Israelis. It will support Palestinian border personnel and allow the transfer of individuals out of Gaza, including those who need medical care."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

European Union

Kaja Kallas

Mission

Rafah

Gaza

Egypt

