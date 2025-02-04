Trump to target UN rights body and Palestinian relief agency

Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-02-2025 | 08:22
Trump to target UN rights body and Palestinian relief agency
Trump to target UN rights body and Palestinian relief agency

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected on Tuesday to stop U.S. engagement with the United Nations Human Rights Council and continue a halt to funding for the U.N. Palestinian relief agency UNRWA, a White House official said.

The move coincides with a visit to Washington by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has long been critical of UNRWA, accusing the agency of anti-Israel incitement and its staff of being "involved in terrorist activities against Israel."

An UNRWA spokesperson declined to comment on an order that has not yet been issued, describing the agency's financial situation as already "very, very bad."



Reuters
 
