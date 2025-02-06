News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
14
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
14
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump says no soldiers needed in Gaza, US would take over after war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-02-2025 | 07:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says no soldiers needed in Gaza, US would take over after war
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Israel would turn the Gaza Strip over to the United States after the fighting ends and that no U.S. soldiers would be needed there.
"The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians ... would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region," Trump said in a Truth Social post building on his controversial comments about Gaza's future this week.
"No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed!"
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Donald Trump
United States
Israel
Gaza Strip
Palestinians
Spain rejects Israel's suggestion it should accept Palestinians from Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-27
Italian PM says trade war between Europe and US would benefit no one
World News
2025-01-27
Italian PM says trade war between Europe and US would benefit no one
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-20
Hamas says US 'directly responsible' for Gaza war after UN veto
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-20
Hamas says US 'directly responsible' for Gaza war after UN veto
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-05
Hamas rejects Trump's proposal to take over Gaza, move Palestinians
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-05
Hamas rejects Trump's proposal to take over Gaza, move Palestinians
0
World News
2025-02-05
Trump vows to take over Gaza, create 'Riviera of the Middle East'
World News
2025-02-05
Trump vows to take over Gaza, create 'Riviera of the Middle East'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:24
Spain rejects Israel's suggestion it should accept Palestinians from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:24
Spain rejects Israel's suggestion it should accept Palestinians from Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:06
UK will oppose any effort to displace Palestinians: Minister
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:06
UK will oppose any effort to displace Palestinians: Minister
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:47
Iran says Trump's Gaza proposal follows Israeli plans to 'wipe out' Palestinians
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:47
Iran says Trump's Gaza proposal follows Israeli plans to 'wipe out' Palestinians
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03
Over 10,000 aid trucks entered Gaza since ceasefire: UN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03
Over 10,000 aid trucks entered Gaza since ceasefire: UN
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-04
Insights on Trump-Netanyahu meeting: A pivotal moment for Israel on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-04
Insights on Trump-Netanyahu meeting: A pivotal moment for Israel on multiple fronts
0
Lebanon News
06:33
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges trust in new government, highlights international support
Lebanon News
06:33
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges trust in new government, highlights international support
0
Lebanon News
05:28
Israel's army demolishes remaining homes in Kfarkela
Lebanon News
05:28
Israel's army demolishes remaining homes in Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins
3
Lebanon News
10:51
Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing
Lebanon News
10:51
Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11
Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11
Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'
5
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to expedite government formation process
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to expedite government formation process
6
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say
7
Lebanon News
06:45
Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements
Lebanon News
06:45
Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements
8
Lebanon News
03:49
Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official
Lebanon News
03:49
Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More