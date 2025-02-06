Trump says no soldiers needed in Gaza, US would take over after war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-02-2025 | 07:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says no soldiers needed in Gaza, US would take over after war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says no soldiers needed in Gaza, US would take over after war

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Israel would turn the Gaza Strip over to the United States after the fighting ends and that no U.S. soldiers would be needed there.

"The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians ... would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region," Trump said in a Truth Social post building on his controversial comments about Gaza's future this week.

"No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed!"

Reuters 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Donald Trump

United States

Israel

Gaza Strip

Palestinians

Spain rejects Israel's suggestion it should accept Palestinians from Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-27

Italian PM says trade war between Europe and US would benefit no one

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-20

Hamas says US 'directly responsible' for Gaza war after UN veto

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-05

Hamas rejects Trump's proposal to take over Gaza, move Palestinians

LBCI
World News
2025-02-05

Trump vows to take over Gaza, create 'Riviera of the Middle East'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:24

Spain rejects Israel's suggestion it should accept Palestinians from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:06

UK will oppose any effort to displace Palestinians: Minister

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:47

Iran says Trump's Gaza proposal follows Israeli plans to 'wipe out' Palestinians

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03

Over 10,000 aid trucks entered Gaza since ceasefire: UN

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-04

Insights on Trump-Netanyahu meeting: A pivotal moment for Israel on multiple fronts

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges trust in new government, highlights international support

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Israel's army demolishes remaining homes in Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:51

Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11

Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to expedite government formation process

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More