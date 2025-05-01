Looting of Gaza stores signals worsening hunger crisis

Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-05-2025 | 07:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Looting of Gaza stores signals worsening hunger crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Looting of Gaza stores signals worsening hunger crisis

Increased looting of food stores and community kitchens in the Gaza Strip shows growing desperation as hunger spreads two months after Israel cut off supplies to the Palestinian territory, aid officials say.

Palestinian residents and aid officials said at least five incidents of looting took place across the enclave on Wednesday, including at community kitchens, merchants' stores, and the U.N. Palestinian Refugee Agency's (UNRWA) main complex in Gaza.

Israeli forces are continuing their aerial and ground offensive across Gaza in the war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas that began nearly 19 months ago. Israeli airstrikes on Thursday killed at least 12 people, the territory's health ministry said.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Strikes

Hunger

Crisis

US backs Israel's ban on UNRWA Gaza aid operations at World Court
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06

Lebanon's prison crisis: 83% of detainees remain without trial amid worsening conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-20

Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis

LBCI
World News
2025-02-14

TikTok returns on Apple, Google US app stores as Trump delays ban

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14

UN says Gaza humanitarian crisis 'likely the worst' since war started

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-30

US backs Israel's ban on UNRWA Gaza aid operations at World Court

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-29

Netanyahu vows to achieve 'victory' in Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-29

Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-29

Israel frees Gaza aid worker who went missing after deadly attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:02

US-Ukraine minerals deal: Inside the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-17

Israel preparing to receive bodies of four hostages on Thursday: Security official

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-27

Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar holds meetings with ambassadors of the US, Egypt, Jordan, and EU

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-30

BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:31

Former Assad security official met FBI in Beirut to discuss missing journalist Austin Tice: LBCI reports

LBCI
Middle East News
07:35

Mayor of Sahnaya shot dead following clashes; Syrian authorities launch investigation

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:12

President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Meiss El Jabal–Blida road, casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Lebanon's president wraps up UAE visit with pledges of support and cooperation — joint statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Second airstrike targets motorcycle in Meiss El Jabal

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Lebanon’s Ambassador to UAE says President Aoun’s visit reinforces cooperation opportunities between Abu Dhabi and Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Israel claims killing two Hezbollah members in South Lebanon strikes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More