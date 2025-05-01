News
Looting of Gaza stores signals worsening hunger crisis
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-05-2025 | 07:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Looting of Gaza stores signals worsening hunger crisis
Increased looting of food stores and community kitchens in the Gaza Strip shows growing desperation as hunger spreads two months after Israel cut off supplies to the Palestinian territory, aid officials say.
Palestinian residents and aid officials said at least five incidents of looting took place across the enclave on Wednesday, including at community kitchens, merchants' stores, and the U.N. Palestinian Refugee Agency's (UNRWA) main complex in Gaza.
Israeli forces are continuing their aerial and ground offensive across Gaza in the war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas that began nearly 19 months ago. Israeli airstrikes on Thursday killed at least 12 people, the territory's health ministry said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Strikes
Hunger
Crisis
US backs Israel's ban on UNRWA Gaza aid operations at World Court
Previous
