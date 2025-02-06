UN Special Rapporteur criticizes Israel withdrawal from UN Human Rights Council

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories said Thursday that Israel's decision to withdraw from the U.N. Human Rights Council was "extremely serious."



Earlier, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said his country had informed the UNHRC that it was following the United States in withdrawing from the Council, accusing it of "ongoing and unrelenting institutional bias" against Israel.



"It shows the hubris and the lack of realization of what they [Israel] have done. They insist in self-righteousness, that they have nothing to be held accountable for, and they are proving it to the entire international community," Francesca Albanese told Reuters.



Albanese said she feared Israel's "genocide" against the Palestinians would expand and intensify on the West Bank, which Palestinians want along with Gaza as the core of a future independent state.





Reuters