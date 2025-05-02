News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ship carrying activists, aid to Gaza attacked by drones, NGO says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-05-2025 | 02:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ship carrying activists, aid to Gaza attacked by drones, NGO says
Drones bombed a ship carrying humanitarian aid and activists heading for Gaza while in international waters off Malta early on Friday, The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, an international NGO said.
It uploaded video footage showing a fire on one of its ships but did not indicate who could have been responsible for the attack. There was also no immediate indication whether anyone had been hurt.
"The drone attack appears to have specifically targeted the ship's generator, and the vessel is now at risk of sinking with 30 international human rights activists on board," the NGO said in a social media post.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Attack
Aid
Shipment
NGO
Next
Gaza humanitarian work on 'verge of total collapse': Red Cross
Looting of Gaza stores signals worsening hunger crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-24
Top Russian official says Moscow has right to use nuclear weapons if attacked by West
World News
2025-04-24
Top Russian official says Moscow has right to use nuclear weapons if attacked by West
0
World News
2025-03-14
Global displacement to rise by 6.7 million people by end of next year, aid group says
World News
2025-03-14
Global displacement to rise by 6.7 million people by end of next year, aid group says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-24
ICRC office in Gaza hit by explosive projectile, aid organization says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-24
ICRC office in Gaza hit by explosive projectile, aid organization says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-15
Buses carrying Palestinians freed by Israel reach Gaza: AFP journalist
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-15
Buses carrying Palestinians freed by Israel reach Gaza: AFP journalist
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:25
Gaza humanitarian work on 'verge of total collapse': Red Cross
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:25
Gaza humanitarian work on 'verge of total collapse': Red Cross
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
Looting of Gaza stores signals worsening hunger crisis
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
Looting of Gaza stores signals worsening hunger crisis
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-30
US backs Israel's ban on UNRWA Gaza aid operations at World Court
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-30
US backs Israel's ban on UNRWA Gaza aid operations at World Court
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-29
Netanyahu vows to achieve 'victory' in Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-29
Netanyahu vows to achieve 'victory' in Gaza war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-29
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-29
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
0
Middle East News
2025-04-27
Israel's Netanyahu calls for 'dismantling' Iran's nuclear infrastructure
Middle East News
2025-04-27
Israel's Netanyahu calls for 'dismantling' Iran's nuclear infrastructure
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-28
Israel's Gaza aid blockade contested in World Court hearings
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-28
Israel's Gaza aid blockade contested in World Court hearings
0
World News
2025-04-26
Crowd claps as funeral of Pope Francis begins at Vatican
World News
2025-04-26
Crowd claps as funeral of Pope Francis begins at Vatican
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
HSBC freezes accounts over suspected Hezbollah, Hamas funding linked to crypto — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
HSBC freezes accounts over suspected Hezbollah, Hamas funding linked to crypto — the details
2
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel claims killing two Hezbollah members in South Lebanon strikes
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel claims killing two Hezbollah members in South Lebanon strikes
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
A new era in UAE-Lebanon relations: Diplomatic reset and economic cooperation ahead
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
A new era in UAE-Lebanon relations: Diplomatic reset and economic cooperation ahead
4
Middle East News
07:35
Mayor of Sahnaya shot dead following clashes; Syrian authorities launch investigation
Middle East News
07:35
Mayor of Sahnaya shot dead following clashes; Syrian authorities launch investigation
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Druze shield or political tool? Israel’s Syria policy sparks backlash
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Druze shield or political tool? Israel’s Syria policy sparks backlash
6
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli strike on Meiss El Jabal kills one, injures another: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli strike on Meiss El Jabal kills one, injures another: Health Ministry
7
World News
09:44
Next round of US-Iran talks likely delayed, Axios reports
World News
09:44
Next round of US-Iran talks likely delayed, Axios reports
8
Middle East News
08:20
Syria signs 30-year port deal with shipping giant
Middle East News
08:20
Syria signs 30-year port deal with shipping giant
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More