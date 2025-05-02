Ship carrying activists, aid to Gaza attacked by drones, NGO says

Drones bombed a ship carrying humanitarian aid and activists heading for Gaza while in international waters off Malta early on Friday, The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, an international NGO said.



It uploaded video footage showing a fire on one of its ships but did not indicate who could have been responsible for the attack. There was also no immediate indication whether anyone had been hurt.



"The drone attack appears to have specifically targeted the ship's generator, and the vessel is now at risk of sinking with 30 international human rights activists on board," the NGO said in a social media post.



Reuters