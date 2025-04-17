Trump says he is in no rush to attack Iran over nuclear program

17-04-2025 | 14:44
Trump says he is in no rush to attack Iran over nuclear program
Trump says he is in no rush to attack Iran over nuclear program

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was in no hurry to launch an attack on Iran over its nuclear program, a day ahead of U.S.-Iran talks in Rome.

Asked about a New York Times report that said he had waved off an Israeli attack on Iran, Trump said: "I wouldn't say waved off. I am not in a rush to do it because I think Iran has a chance to have a great country."

Reuters

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Attack

Iran

Nuclear

Rome

