Trump says he is in no rush to attack Iran over nuclear program
World News
17-04-2025 | 14:44
0
min
Trump says he is in no rush to attack Iran over nuclear program
President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was in no hurry to launch an attack on Iran over its nuclear program, a day ahead of U.S.-Iran talks in Rome.
Asked about a New York Times report that said he had waved off an Israeli attack on Iran, Trump said: "I wouldn't say waved off. I am not in a rush to do it because I think Iran has a chance to have a great country."
Reuters
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Attack
Iran
Nuclear
Rome
Russia downs dozens of drones overnight, Ukraine strikes Shuya for second day
Colombia declares health emergency due to yellow fever cases, deaths
Related Articles
Middle East News
2025-03-07
Trump says he sent letter to Iran leader to negotiate nuclear deal
Middle East News
2025-03-07
Trump says he sent letter to Iran leader to negotiate nuclear deal
Middle East News
2025-03-14
Iran diplomat in Beijing says nuclear program 'peaceful'
Middle East News
2025-03-14
Iran diplomat in Beijing says nuclear program 'peaceful'
World News
2025-04-10
Armenia, Iran hold joint military drills amid strains over Azerbaijan, nuclear program
World News
2025-04-10
Armenia, Iran hold joint military drills amid strains over Azerbaijan, nuclear program
Middle East News
2025-03-09
Iran would consider talks with US about concerns over militarization of nuclear program: UN mission
Middle East News
2025-03-09
Iran would consider talks with US about concerns over militarization of nuclear program: UN mission
Recommended For You
World News
06:27
US will abandon Ukraine peace push if no progress 'within a matter of days': Rubio
World News
06:27
US will abandon Ukraine peace push if no progress 'within a matter of days': Rubio
World News
14:55
American strikes destroy Yemen fuel port used by Houthis: US military
World News
14:55
American strikes destroy Yemen fuel port used by Houthis: US military
World News
14:12
Trump says Ukraine minerals deal to be signed 'next Thursday'
World News
14:12
Trump says Ukraine minerals deal to be signed 'next Thursday'
World News
14:00
Trump says will make 'very good' trade deal with China
World News
14:00
Trump says will make 'very good' trade deal with China
Our visitors readings
World News
2025-04-17
Kremlin says Europe wants to 'continue war' as Ukraine allies meet
World News
2025-04-17
Kremlin says Europe wants to 'continue war' as Ukraine allies meet
Lebanon News
2025-01-09
Parliament Speaker Berri announces Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s president (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-09
Parliament Speaker Berri announces Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s president (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-12
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Defining PM's role is crucial, continued support for Nawaf Salam's candidacy
Lebanon News
2025-01-12
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Defining PM's role is crucial, continued support for Nawaf Salam's candidacy
Lebanon News
2025-04-17
Nohad Machnouk appears before Judge Tarek Bitar, says move shows respect for victims’ families
Lebanon News
2025-04-17
Nohad Machnouk appears before Judge Tarek Bitar, says move shows respect for victims’ families
Videos
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
Lebanon News
13:32
Israeli army claims airstrike kills Hezbollah leader in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:32
Israeli army claims airstrike kills Hezbollah leader in south Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Banking secrecy no more? Lebanon bill takes aim at financial wrongdoing
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Banking secrecy no more? Lebanon bill takes aim at financial wrongdoing
Lebanon News
07:50
Paul Morcos summarizes Lebanese Cabinet discussions on reforms, security, and UNIFIL extension
Lebanon News
07:50
Paul Morcos summarizes Lebanese Cabinet discussions on reforms, security, and UNIFIL extension
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Weapons or war: Hezbollah pressed to disarm as Israel hits key targets
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Weapons or war: Hezbollah pressed to disarm as Israel hits key targets
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Hezbollah open to disarmament? Cabinet discusses issue in key session
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Hezbollah open to disarmament? Cabinet discusses issue in key session
Lebanon News
06:40
PM Salam’s office reaffirms neutrality ahead of municipal elections
Lebanon News
06:40
PM Salam’s office reaffirms neutrality ahead of municipal elections
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese army closes 22 entrances at Beddawi camp: Palestinian factions clarify decision
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese army closes 22 entrances at Beddawi camp: Palestinian factions clarify decision
Lebanon News
03:24
Israeli drone targets vehicle near Maghdoucheh; renewed strikes reported in Mhaibib
Lebanon News
03:24
Israeli drone targets vehicle near Maghdoucheh; renewed strikes reported in Mhaibib
