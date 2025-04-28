News
PM Salam and Interior Minister reaffirm commitment to holding municipal elections on schedule
Lebanon News
28-04-2025 | 03:56
PM Salam and Interior Minister reaffirm commitment to holding municipal elections on schedule
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam affirmed the ministry's readiness to oversee the electoral process during the launch of the operations room for municipal and mayoral elections at the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities.
He noted that "municipal elections help renew the lifeblood of the nation, and after their completion, the government will focus on studying various projects."
He added, "The municipal elections may be the first step toward activating administrative decentralization, which has been long awaited."
Salam called on "young people to run and vote in the municipal elections," stressing that "political renewal comes through them."
For his part, Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar said, "We are ready to hold the elections, and neither the ministry nor the state can yield to the agenda of the Israeli enemy. The elections will be held on time, and we are working according to the Lebanese state's agenda."
He expressed, "There is caution regarding the security situation across all regions of Lebanon, and the president and the prime minister are leading diplomatic efforts to affirm that the state is asserting its sovereignty by completing the electoral process on schedule."
He added, "We are working with forces on the ground, governors, district commissioners, security forces, and the army. Diplomatic communications are ongoing with countries that are members of the ceasefire monitoring committee to ensure that the municipal elections are held properly.
Hajjar continued, ''There is caution regarding the security situation throughout Lebanon, and diplomatic efforts are being made by both the president and the prime minister to confirm that the state is affirming its sovereignty by carrying out the elections on time."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Municipal Elections
Nawaf Salam
Prime Minister
Interior Minister
Learn More