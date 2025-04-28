PM Salam and Interior Minister reaffirm commitment to holding municipal elections on schedule

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam affirmed the ministry's readiness to oversee the electoral process during the launch of the operations room for municipal and mayoral elections at the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities.



He noted that "municipal elections help renew the lifeblood of the nation, and after their completion, the government will focus on studying various projects."



He added, "The municipal elections may be the first step toward activating administrative decentralization, which has been long awaited."



Salam called on "young people to run and vote in the municipal elections," stressing that "political renewal comes through them."



For his part, Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar said, "We are ready to hold the elections, and neither the ministry nor the state can yield to the agenda of the Israeli enemy. The elections will be held on time, and we are working according to the Lebanese state's agenda."



He expressed, "There is caution regarding the security situation across all regions of Lebanon, and the president and the prime minister are leading diplomatic efforts to affirm that the state is asserting its sovereignty by completing the electoral process on schedule."



He added, "We are working with forces on the ground, governors, district commissioners, security forces, and the army. Diplomatic communications are ongoing with countries that are members of the ceasefire monitoring committee to ensure that the municipal elections are held properly.



