Mediators fear collapse of Gaza ceasefire agreement, say Egyptian security sources

10-02-2025 | 13:39
Mediators fear collapse of Gaza ceasefire agreement, say Egyptian security sources
Mediators fear collapse of Gaza ceasefire agreement, say Egyptian security sources

Two Egyptian security sources said that mediators are concerned about the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire agreement after Hamas expressed fears about Israel's commitment to the deal, announcing the suspension of hostage releases until further notice.

Hamas negotiators said that U.S. guarantees for the ceasefire are no longer valid in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to relocate Gaza's residents, postponing talks until they see clear signs of Washington's intent to continue the phased agreement.

Reuters
