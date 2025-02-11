News
Trump says Hamas threat to pause hostage releases 'terrible'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-02-2025 | 00:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says Hamas threat to pause hostage releases 'terrible'
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday threatened Hamas with "hell" if the group does not release "all Israeli hostages" still held in Gaza by next Saturday.
His remarks came ahead of his meeting with Jordan's King and in response to Hamas' announcement that it may delay the release of a new batch of hostages if Israel fails to uphold the terms of the fragile ceasefire currently in place.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump suggested that Israel should "cancel" the ceasefire agreement, which has been in effect in Gaza since January 19, if Hamas does not comply with the deadline.
"I will leave this matter for Israel to decide," he said, referring to the fragile truce between Israel and Hamas.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Donald Trump
Ceasefire
Pause
Israel
Threat
