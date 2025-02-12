Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said on Wednesday that the fate of the Israeli hostages depends on the actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



"The fate of the prisoners is tied to Netanyahu's behavior, whether negatively or positively," the group, which has been holding Israeli hostages since October 7, 2023, stated.



It added, "We affirm our firm position that we remain committed to the ceasefire agreement in all its details, as long as the enemy adheres to it."



Reuters