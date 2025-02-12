Islamic Jihad says hostages' fate depends on Netanyahu's actions, for better or worse

Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-02-2025 | 09:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Islamic Jihad says hostages&#39; fate depends on Netanyahu&#39;s actions, for better or worse
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Islamic Jihad says hostages' fate depends on Netanyahu's actions, for better or worse

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said on Wednesday that the fate of the Israeli hostages depends on the actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The fate of the prisoners is tied to Netanyahu's behavior, whether negatively or positively," the group, which has been holding Israeli hostages since October 7, 2023, stated.

It added, "We affirm our firm position that we remain committed to the ceasefire agreement in all its details, as long as the enemy adheres to it."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestine

Islamic Jihad

Hostages

Benjamin Netanyahu

LBCI Next
Donald Trump insists US to own Gaza, Jordan king pushes back
Trump meets King Abdullah: We will run Gaza very properly, we’re not going to buy it
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-25

Israel's army says concerned for 'fate' of last child hostages in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-18

Islamic Jihad says Israeli airstrikes before ceasefire could lead to the death of hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-30

Islamic Jihad airs footage of two Israeli hostages to be freed Thursday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-02

Gaza's Islamic Jihad says Israeli hostage tried to take own life

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:25

UAE emphasizes two-state solution as key to regional peace

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:11

Hamas says group's delegation in Cairo for talks on Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:16

Germany to post staff for EU's Gaza-Egypt border mission, government source tells Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:45

Qatar, Egypt 'working intensively' to resolve Gaza truce 'crisis:' Source tells AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Beirut judge releases two on bail in Central Bank consultancy case, keeps Riad Salameh in custody

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:19

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirms on LBCI: Deposit write-offs not a consideration for Lebanon's government

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-02

Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

Wassim Mansouri announces removal of concrete barriers around BDL to open doors to the public

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Lebanon rejects Israeli request to remain in southern positions until February 28, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tensions mount inside Israel: US rejects Israel's request to extend presence in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:50

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam pushes reforms, vows Resolution 1701 implementation, and rejects deposit write-offs: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

MP Gebran Bassil says FPM now officially serves as a 'constructive and positive' opposition

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:19

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirms on LBCI: Deposit write-offs not a consideration for Lebanon's government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Foreign Ministry handover: Key strength in Lebanon's ties with the international community

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Israel's army spokesperson urges Lebanese residents to avoid moving south as military deployment continues

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40

Trump meets King Abdullah: We will run Gaza very properly, we’re not going to buy it

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More