Israel Defense Minister warns of 'war' in Gaza if Hamas halts hostages' release

Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, warned that the country would resume its war in Gaza if Hamas fails to uphold the ceasefire agreement and release Israeli hostages by Saturday.



"The new Gaza war will be different in intensity from the one before the ceasefire, and it will not end without the defeat of Hamas and the release of all the hostages. It will also allow the realization of US President (Donald) Trump's vision for Gaza," Katz said, referring to Trump's plan for the US to take over the Palestinian territory.



AFP