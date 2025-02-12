Egypt's Sisi, Jordan king stress 'unity' of positions on Gaza: Egypt presidency

Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-02-2025 | 11:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Egypt&#39;s Sisi, Jordan king stress &#39;unity&#39; of positions on Gaza: Egypt presidency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Egypt's Sisi, Jordan king stress 'unity' of positions on Gaza: Egypt presidency

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II stressed Wednesday the "unity" of their countries' positions on Gaza, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump held talks with the Jordanian monarch in Washington.

"The two leaders affirmed the unity of the Egyptian and Jordanian positions, including the necessity of the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, the continued release of hostages and prisoners, and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid," a statement from the Egyptian presidency said, stressing the need for the "immediate start of the reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip, without displacing the Palestinian people from their land."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Egypt

Jordan

Unity

Position

Gaza

Displacement

LBCI Next
Donald Trump insists US to own Gaza, Jordan king pushes back
Trump meets King Abdullah: We will run Gaza very properly, we’re not going to buy it
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-11

Egypt's Sisi urges Gaza reconstruction without 'displacing Palestinians'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-01

Egypt's Sisi tells Trump world 'counting on' him for Middle East peace

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-11

Trump and Jordan's king set for tense meeting on Gaza's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-30

Egypt's FM to visit Lebanon with message from President Sisi

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:15

Hamas calls for 'solidarity marches' worldwide against plans to displace Gazans

LBCI
World News
14:11

Trump believes 'more majestic' for Palestinians to be moved from Gaza: White House

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:38

Red Cross urges Israel, Hamas to 'maintain the ceasefire' in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:25

Israel Defense Minister warns of 'war' in Gaza if Hamas halts hostages' release

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-09

Israel's Netanyahu vows to 'eliminate Hamas' and 'return hostages'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

Iraqi PM congratulates Speaker Berri on presidential election, reaffirms support for stability

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15

President Joe Biden 'thrilled' hostages to be freed under Israel-Hamas deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-06

Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Lebanon rejects Israeli request to remain in southern positions until February 28, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:50

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam pushes reforms, vows Resolution 1701 implementation, and rejects deposit write-offs: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

US grants Israel permission for 'long-term' presence in South Lebanon, Israeli officials say

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:19

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirms on LBCI: Deposit write-offs not a consideration for Lebanon's government

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

Lebanese Presidency denies agreement on ceasefire extension beyond Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Israel's army spokesperson urges Lebanese residents to avoid moving south as military deployment continues

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Israeli army calls for extended deployment in South Lebanon, citing Iran's support for Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More