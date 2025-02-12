Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II stressed Wednesday the "unity" of their countries' positions on Gaza, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump held talks with the Jordanian monarch in Washington.



"The two leaders affirmed the unity of the Egyptian and Jordanian positions, including the necessity of the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, the continued release of hostages and prisoners, and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid," a statement from the Egyptian presidency said, stressing the need for the "immediate start of the reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip, without displacing the Palestinian people from their land."



