Minister Makki offers resignation, urges ministers to debate army plan within cabinet framework

Minister for Administrative Reform Fadi Makki said Friday that he had sought, as much as possible, to overcome obstacles and had pushed for discussion of the Lebanese army’s plan, leaving the question of timelines to the army’s judgment.



He described the military as an institution “we revere and respect, and consider the guarantor of the nation’s unity and sovereignty.”



However, in light of the current situation and the withdrawal of a key bloc, Makki said he could no longer bear the responsibility of such a decision and chose to leave the cabinet session.



He added that during the meeting, he had offered to submit his resignation to President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam if it would serve the national interest.



Makki called again on his fellow ministers and political leaders to discuss the plan within the framework of the cabinet statement agreed upon by all, emphasizing that disarmament must be approached carefully, with the country’s and the south’s interests, as well as national stability, taking priority.