Hamas affirms militants to free three Israeli hostages in total Saturday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-02-2025 | 07:18
High views
Hamas affirms militants to free three Israeli hostages in total Saturday
Hamas affirms militants to free three Israeli hostages in total Saturday

Hamas' armed wing confirmed on Friday that it would release three Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, including one that has been held by militant Palestinian group Islamic Jihad.

Under the "prisoner exchange deal, the (Ezzedine) Al-Qassam Brigades have decided to release the following Israeli prisoners (hostages) tomorrow, Saturday," Abu Obeida, spokesman for the armed wing said on Telegram. 

AFP did not publish the names as they were still to be confirmed by Israeli authorities.

