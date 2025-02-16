Israel's PM to hold security cabinet meeting on phase two of Gaza truce: Statement

16-02-2025 | 11:29
Israel&#39;s PM to hold security cabinet meeting on phase two of Gaza truce: Statement
Israel's PM to hold security cabinet meeting on phase two of Gaza truce: Statement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a meeting of the security cabinet on Monday to discuss the second phase of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire deal, his office said.

Netanyahu informed U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, about the meeting, the office said in a statement on Sunday, adding that "he will convene the security cabinet meeting tomorrow to discuss the second phase of the agreement."

AFP
 
