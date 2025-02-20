News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
Movies
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Clips
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Convoy carrying bodies of Gaza hostages enters Israel: Military says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-02-2025 | 05:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Convoy carrying bodies of Gaza hostages enters Israel: Military says
The Israeli military said a convoy carrying the coffins of four hostages, including what Hamas reported as the bodies of the Bibas family, entered Israel from Gaza on Thursday.
"A short while ago, military and security agency forces brought the coffins of the four deceased hostages over the border into Israel, and they are being taken to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine to undergo an identification procedure," the military said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
Hamas
Hostages
Next
UN denounces Hamas' 'abhorrent' display of hostages' coffins
Israel's military says received hostages' bodies in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:38
Israel's military says received hostages' bodies in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:38
Israel's military says received hostages' bodies in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-18
Israel confirms planned handover of six living Gaza hostages, four bodies this week
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-18
Israel confirms planned handover of six living Gaza hostages, four bodies this week
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-08
Israeli defense minister says bodies of two hostages retrieved from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-08
Israeli defense minister says bodies of two hostages retrieved from Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:33
Israel says received names of hostages whose bodies to be handed over Thursday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:33
Israel says received names of hostages whose bodies to be handed over Thursday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18
Israel hostage forum confirms body of Oded Lifshitz among those returned
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18
Israel hostage forum confirms body of Oded Lifshitz among those returned
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
Israel dubs Hamas 'a death cult that murders, tortures, parades dead bodies'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
Israel dubs Hamas 'a death cult that murders, tortures, parades dead bodies'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04
UN denounces Hamas' 'abhorrent' display of hostages' coffins
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04
UN denounces Hamas' 'abhorrent' display of hostages' coffins
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:38
Israel's military says received hostages' bodies in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:38
Israel's military says received hostages' bodies in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:22
Lebanon's President Aoun says corruption has become 'ingrained in society,' urges accountability
Lebanon News
07:22
Lebanon's President Aoun says corruption has become 'ingrained in society,' urges accountability
0
Variety and Tech
2025-01-05
Hollywood begins new year with Golden Globes glitz
Variety and Tech
2025-01-05
Hollywood begins new year with Golden Globes glitz
0
Lebanon News
07:33
Beirut Indictment Chamber overturns decision to release lawyers in BDL embezzlement case
Lebanon News
07:33
Beirut Indictment Chamber overturns decision to release lawyers in BDL embezzlement case
0
World News
2025-02-10
France to receive 109 bn euros of AI investment in 'coming years,' Macron says
World News
2025-02-10
France to receive 109 bn euros of AI investment in 'coming years,' Macron says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details
3
Lebanon News
11:10
Lebanon's education minister issues guidance on school schedules amid upcoming storm
Lebanon News
11:10
Lebanon's education minister issues guidance on school schedules amid upcoming storm
4
Lebanon News
10:16
Israel claims airstrike targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
10:16
Israel claims airstrike targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Army spokesperson
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israeli withdrawal exposes devastation in south Lebanon as violations persist—What’s happening along the Blue Line?
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israeli withdrawal exposes devastation in south Lebanon as violations persist—What’s happening along the Blue Line?
6
Lebanon News
09:34
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
09:34
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal
7
Lebanon News
04:22
MEA adjusts Sunday's flight schedules amid temporary Beirut airport closure
Lebanon News
04:22
MEA adjusts Sunday's flight schedules amid temporary Beirut airport closure
8
Middle East News
01:44
Yemeni minister calls for arrest of Houthi officials attending Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut
Middle East News
01:44
Yemeni minister calls for arrest of Houthi officials attending Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More