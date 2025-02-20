Convoy carrying bodies of Gaza hostages enters Israel: Military says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-02-2025 | 05:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Convoy carrying bodies of Gaza hostages enters Israel: Military says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Convoy carrying bodies of Gaza hostages enters Israel: Military says

The Israeli military said a convoy carrying the coffins of four hostages, including what Hamas reported as the bodies of the Bibas family, entered Israel from Gaza on Thursday.

"A short while ago, military and security agency forces brought the coffins of the four deceased hostages over the border into Israel, and they are being taken to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine to undergo an identification procedure," the military said in a statement.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

Hamas

Hostages

LBCI Next
UN denounces Hamas' 'abhorrent' display of hostages' coffins
Israel's military says received hostages' bodies in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:38

Israel's military says received hostages' bodies in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-18

Israel confirms planned handover of six living Gaza hostages, four bodies this week

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-08

Israeli defense minister says bodies of two hostages retrieved from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:33

Israel says received names of hostages whose bodies to be handed over Thursday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18

Israel hostage forum confirms body of Oded Lifshitz among those returned

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07

Israel dubs Hamas 'a death cult that murders, tortures, parades dead bodies'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04

UN denounces Hamas' 'abhorrent' display of hostages' coffins

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:38

Israel's military says received hostages' bodies in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Lebanon's President Aoun says corruption has become 'ingrained in society,' urges accountability

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-01-05

Hollywood begins new year with Golden Globes glitz

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Beirut Indictment Chamber overturns decision to release lawyers in BDL embezzlement case

LBCI
World News
2025-02-10

France to receive 109 bn euros of AI investment in 'coming years,' Macron says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Lebanon's education minister issues guidance on school schedules amid upcoming storm

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Israel claims airstrike targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Army spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israeli withdrawal exposes devastation in south Lebanon as violations persist—What’s happening along the Blue Line?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

MEA adjusts Sunday's flight schedules amid temporary Beirut airport closure

LBCI
Middle East News
01:44

Yemeni minister calls for arrest of Houthi officials attending Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More