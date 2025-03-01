Iraq invites global oil firms for talks on Kurdistan contracts

Middle East News
01-03-2025 | 05:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iraq invites global oil firms for talks on Kurdistan contracts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iraq invites global oil firms for talks on Kurdistan contracts

Iraq's Ministry of Oil said on Saturday it had invited global foreign companies operating under the Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) umbrella, along with firms contracted by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), to a meeting in Baghdad on March 4.

The talks are set to address issues related to existing contracts and seek agreements that align with international best practices for oilfield development while safeguarding national interests, the ministry said in a statement.

The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Natural Resources is also expected to attend the discussions amid ongoing efforts to streamline oil operations between Baghdad and Erbil.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iraq

Oil

Firms

Talks

World

Kurdistan

Contracts

Possible multi-front escalation: Israeli investigations expose security failures of October 7
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-20

Saudi Arabia invites leaders of Gulf Arab countries, Egypt, Jordan for a meeting on Friday

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-26

Moscow and Baghdad discuss participation in Nasiriyah oil field project in Iraq

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-25

Sources to LBCI: Lebanon renews oil agreement with Iraq, proposes payment mechanism

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-20

Syria issues public tenders for oil and its products, its oil minister says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Possible multi-front escalation: Israeli investigations expose security failures of October 7

LBCI
World News
2025-02-28

Saudi Arabia rejects Sudan paramilitaries' move to form rival government

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-28

Israel's delegation seeks to negotiate a 42-day extension of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-28

Germany says Israel must 'better protect civilians' in West Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-29

Lebanese Army continues deployment in South Litani amid Israeli violations

LBCI
World News
05:54

Four dead after cyclone Garance hits French island of La Reunion

LBCI
World News
06:04

Norway plans to raise financial support for Ukraine, PM says

LBCI
World News
05:58

Four dead in Indian avalanche incident, ANI says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

Lebanon's President speaks to Asharq Al-Awsat: Lebanese state must have sole authority over war, peace decisions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Possible multi-front escalation: Israeli investigations expose security failures of October 7

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Lebanon's Supreme Islamic Shiite Council announces Sunday as the first day of Ramadan

LBCI
World News
10:16

Saudi Arabia announces start of Ramadan 2025 on Saturday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan says reconstruction cannot afford any delays, should not be linked to any political conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Calls for national security strategy to reassure all communities, rejects separate deal with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

MP Farid Boustany from Washington: Restoring bank deposits key to Lebanon's economic recovery, urges reforms

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More