Iraq invites global oil firms for talks on Kurdistan contracts

Iraq's Ministry of Oil said on Saturday it had invited global foreign companies operating under the Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) umbrella, along with firms contracted by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), to a meeting in Baghdad on March 4.



The talks are set to address issues related to existing contracts and seek agreements that align with international best practices for oilfield development while safeguarding national interests, the ministry said in a statement.



The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Natural Resources is also expected to attend the discussions amid ongoing efforts to streamline oil operations between Baghdad and Erbil.



Reuters