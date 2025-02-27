Israel's president says bodies of four Israeli hostages identified

World News
27-02-2025 | 02:52
High views
0min
Israel's president says bodies of four Israeli hostages identified

Israel's President Isaac Herzog said on X on Thursday that the bodies of the four Israeli hostages Tsachi Idan, Itzhak Elgarat, Ohad Yahalomi and Shlomo Mantzur had been identified.

Hamas handed over their bodies to Israel on Wednesday night.

Reuters
 

World News

Israel

Isaac Herzog

Hostages

Hamas

