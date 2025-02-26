News
Israel says deal reached to return bodies of four hostages: Israel Hayom
Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-02-2025 | 01:27
Israel says deal reached to return bodies of four hostages: Israel Hayom
The Israel Hayom newspaper quoted, on Wednesday, a senior Israeli security official as saying that an agreement has been reached to recover the bodies of four hostages.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hostages
Gaza
Latest News
Lebanon News
04:29
MP Kabalan Kabalan says 'Development and Liberation' bloc will support the government with a vote of confidence
Lebanon News
04:29
MP Kabalan Kabalan says 'Development and Liberation' bloc will support the government with a vote of confidence
0
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon's parliament opens session to debate ministerial statement
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon's parliament opens session to debate ministerial statement
0
Middle East News
03:46
Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Party expects statement from jailed militant leader soon
Middle East News
03:46
Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Party expects statement from jailed militant leader soon
0
World News
03:37
At least 19 dead in Sudan army plane crash: New toll
World News
03:37
At least 19 dead in Sudan army plane crash: New toll
Recommended For You
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:14
Hamas-allied group says it will release body of Israeli hostage on Thursday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:14
Hamas-allied group says it will release body of Israeli hostage on Thursday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:58
Mediators agree on swap of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages' bodies: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:58
Mediators agree on swap of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages' bodies: Reuters
0
World News
01:03
Mother of Palestinian boy killed in US says they were attacked for being Muslim
World News
01:03
Mother of Palestinian boy killed in US says they were attacked for being Muslim
0
World News
00:46
US envoy Witkoff may travel to Middle East Sunday: Axios
World News
00:46
US envoy Witkoff may travel to Middle East Sunday: Axios
Our visitors readings
Lebanon News
12:36
Drone strike targets Lebanon-Syria border area
Lebanon News
12:36
Drone strike targets Lebanon-Syria border area
0
World News
01:03
Mother of Palestinian boy killed in US says they were attacked for being Muslim
World News
01:03
Mother of Palestinian boy killed in US says they were attacked for being Muslim
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-15
Israel's withdrawal deadline ends in 72 hours: US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-15
Israel's withdrawal deadline ends in 72 hours: US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
12:43
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon renews oil agreement with Iraq, proposes payment mechanism
Lebanon News
12:43
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon renews oil agreement with Iraq, proposes payment mechanism
Videos
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:07
Lebanon's Berri suspends parliamentary session on ministerial statement, session resumes at 6 p.m.
Lebanon News
08:07
Lebanon's Berri suspends parliamentary session on ministerial statement, session resumes at 6 p.m.
2
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli army strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons site in Bekaa region, spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli army strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons site in Bekaa region, spokesperson claims
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Focal points of Lebanon's parliamentary session: Political blocs clash over ministerial statement
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Focal points of Lebanon's parliamentary session: Political blocs clash over ministerial statement
5
Lebanon News
05:37
Hezbollah MP Raad criticizes global silence on mass killings, cites religious duty to resist
Lebanon News
05:37
Hezbollah MP Raad criticizes global silence on mass killings, cites religious duty to resist
6
Lebanon News
14:36
Israeli strike on Lebanon's Janta leaves two dead, three injured
Lebanon News
14:36
Israeli strike on Lebanon's Janta leaves two dead, three injured
7
Lebanon News
05:13
MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections
Lebanon News
05:13
MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections
8
Lebanon News
08:04
MP Gebran Bassil calls for action on government commitments, does not back government
Lebanon News
08:04
MP Gebran Bassil calls for action on government commitments, does not back government
