Israel says deal reached to receive bodies of four Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-02-2025 | 05:58
Israel says deal reached to receive bodies of four Gaza hostages
Israel has reached an agreement with mediators for the return of the bodies of four Israeli hostages held in Gaza, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.
When asked if such a deal had been reached, the spokesman for the PM's office said "Yes," without providing immediate details.
Another Israeli official confirmed the news, while two Hamas officials earlier told AFP the remains of the captives would be handed over on Thursday.
AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Mediators
Gaza
Hostages
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hamas says date for swap of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages' bodies to be announced at right time
UAE's Gargash says Gaza reconstruction cannot take place without path to two-state solution
Previous
