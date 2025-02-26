Israel says deal reached to receive bodies of four Gaza hostages

26-02-2025 | 05:58
Israel says deal reached to receive bodies of four Gaza hostages
Israel says deal reached to receive bodies of four Gaza hostages

Israel has reached an agreement with mediators for the return of the bodies of four Israeli hostages held in Gaza, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

When asked if such a deal had been reached, the spokesman for the PM's office said "Yes," without providing immediate details. 

Another Israeli official confirmed the news, while two Hamas officials earlier told AFP the remains of the captives would be handed over on Thursday.

AFP 
 
