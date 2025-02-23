Rubio says Hamas will be 'destroyed' if fails to free all Israeli hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-02-2025 | 00:17
High views
Rubio says Hamas will be &#39;destroyed&#39; if fails to free all Israeli hostages
Rubio says Hamas will be 'destroyed' if fails to free all Israeli hostages

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Saturday that Hamas will be "destroyed" if it does not release all remaining hostages held in Gaza, as he condemned the deaths of members of an Israeli family held by the group.

"Hamas' treatment of hostages, including its brutal murder of the Bibas family, further illustrates their savagery and is yet another reason why we are saying these terrorists must release all of the hostages immediately or be destroyed," Rubio wrote on X.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Marco Rubio

US

Hamas

Hostages

Israel

