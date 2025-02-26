Hamas says date for swap of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages' bodies to be announced at right time

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-02-2025 | 06:28
High views
Hamas says date for swap of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages' bodies to be announced at right time
0min
Hamas says date for swap of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages' bodies to be announced at right time

Palestinian group Hamas said on Wednesday the date for an exchange of Palestinian prisoners for the bodies of Israeli hostages will be announced at the right time.

Hamas said the swap will take place "through a new mechanism" that guarantees Israel's commitment.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Palestinian

Prisoners

Israel

Hostages

Israeli army says projectile fired but hit ground inside Gaza
Israel says deal reached to receive bodies of four Gaza hostages
