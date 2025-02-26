Mediators agree on swap of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages' bodies: Reuters

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-02-2025 | 01:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Mediators agree on swap of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages&#39; bodies: Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Mediators agree on swap of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages' bodies: Reuters

An informed Egyptian source said on Wednesday that mediators reached a deal to release Palestinian prisoners originally set to have been freed last Saturday, along with the handover of Israeli hostages' bodies, under Egyptian supervision.

The source did not specify the release date.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Egypt

Mediators

Palestinian

Prisoners

Israel

Hostages

LBCI Next
Hamas-allied group says it will release body of Israeli hostage on Thursday
Israel says deal reached to return bodies of four hostages: Israel Hayom
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-24

Hamas says to provide names of four hostages on Friday for next swap with Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-21

Israel to release 602 prisoners in Gaza swap Saturday: Palestinian NGO

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-31

Israel to free 90 prisoners in Saturday hostage swap: Palestinian NGO

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-29

Israel to free 110 Palestinian prisoners in Gaza truce swap Thursday: NGO

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:14

Hamas-allied group says it will release body of Israeli hostage on Thursday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:27

Israel says deal reached to return bodies of four hostages: Israel Hayom

LBCI
World News
01:03

Mother of Palestinian boy killed in US says they were attacked for being Muslim

LBCI
World News
00:46

US envoy Witkoff may travel to Middle East Sunday: Axios

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Drone strike targets Lebanon-Syria border area

LBCI
World News
01:03

Mother of Palestinian boy killed in US says they were attacked for being Muslim

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-15

Israel's withdrawal deadline ends in 72 hours: US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:43

Sources to LBCI: Lebanon renews oil agreement with Iraq, proposes payment mechanism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Lebanon's Berri suspends parliamentary session on ministerial statement, session resumes at 6 p.m.

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Israeli army strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons site in Bekaa region, spokesperson claims

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Focal points of Lebanon's parliamentary session: Political blocs clash over ministerial statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Hezbollah MP Raad criticizes global silence on mass killings, cites religious duty to resist

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Israeli strike on Lebanon's Janta leaves two dead, three injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

MP Gebran Bassil calls for action on government commitments, does not back government

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More