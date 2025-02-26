Hamas official says no public ceremony for handover of bodies of four hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-02-2025 | 08:55
High views
Hamas official says no public ceremony for handover of bodies of four hostages
0min
Hamas official says no public ceremony for handover of bodies of four hostages

A senior Hamas official told AFP that the Palestinian movement will not hold a public ceremony for the handover of the bodies of four Israeli hostages on Thursday.

"The handover will take place without public presence to prevent the occupation from finding any pretext for delay or obstruction," the official said on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to discuss the matter.


AFP
 
